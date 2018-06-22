Govt bans new offshoots of al-Qaeda, ISIS

New Delhi: The Centre has banned new offshoots of terror organisations al-Qaeda and ISIS under the stringent anti-terror law – Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to an official order.

Both al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an Afghanistan-based affiliate of ISIS, have been declared unlawful by the Union home ministry as they were found to be radicalising Indian youths for ‘global jihad’ & encouraging terror acts on Indian interests, it said. The ISIS-K is also known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, the order said.

The AQIS, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, is a terrorist organisation, which has committed acts of terrorism in the neighbouring countries and has been promoting and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests in the Indian Sub-continent, it said.

It has been attempting radicalisation and recruitment of youths from India, it said.