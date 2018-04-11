Govt allays fears on non-release of Cauvery water for irrigation

New Delhi : The Centre on Tuesday sought to allay fears that water was not being released to Tamil Nadu for irrigation from Cauvery basin reservoirs due to non-formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Union Water Resources Secretary UP Singh clarified that as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award, water can be released from the dam between February and May only to maintain ‘environmental-flow’ in the river and not for any other purpose.

His remarks came amid reports of protests by Tamil Nadu farmers seeking establishment of the CMB and their complaints of non-availability of water for irrigation.

“Some people are making it as if right now there is an urgency to release water and as if the water is not being released because of non-formation of CMB or something. So, first of all, I want to clarify that during these four months water is to be released only for (maintaining) e-flow,” Singh told reporters.

The water for irrigation, he added, is to be released only from June to January as per the tribunal order and not between February and May.

He also said there is a supervisory committee headed by him to look into the issues or concerns, if any, on sharing of the river water.

The Supreme Court had on Monday asked the Centre to formulate the draft Cauvery management scheme and submit it to the court by May 3. The court had also asked the authorities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other stakeholders to ensure peace meanwhile.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Union Home Ministry to give protection to Tamilians living in Karnataka where, according to the petitioner, a ‘bandh’ has been called by some pro-Kannada outfits on April 12 over the Cauvery Dispute.

The petition has been filed by K V Elenkeeran who claims to be the president of Vadavaru Veeranam Eri Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, a farmers association.