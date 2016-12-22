Governor Najeeb Jung’s resignation surprises Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that he was surprised by Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung’s sudden resignation.

“Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me,” Kejriwal tweeted, after Jung resigned from the office.

Kejriwal, who was involved in nasty turf wars with Jung since the Aam Aadmi Party leader assumed office in Delhi, wished the Lt. Governor well for his future.

“My best wishes in all his future endeavours.”