Government’s delayed action on Jallikattu led to mass agitation, says DMK

New Delhi: Pinning the responsibility of resolving the Jallikattu issue on the Central Government, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday said that it is due to the government’s delayed action that the state is experiencing mass agitation.

“It is because of the Central government’s action that Jallikattu has stopped. It is for the Central government to help the people of Tamil Nadu.

Whatever they have done is a delayed action which has led to a mass agitation in the state. It is for them to see it is undone,” DMK MP TKS Elangovan told ANI.

Continuing their protest in support of Jallikattu, Elangovan asserted that the agitation would continue until favourable result is announced.

“We are waiting for the result. If the result is in favour of Jallikattu, then why would we agitate?” he said.

The Centre, yesterday, passed the ordinance on Jallikattu, sent to it by the Tamil Nadu Government.

The ordinance was placed before the Law, Environment and Culture Ministries.

The ordinance has now been forwarded to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.

Meanwhile, the protests at Chennai’s Marina Beach continue to intensify with the chorus of organising the sport getting louder.