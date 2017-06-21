Government plans grand event to roll out GST

New Delhi: In a rerun of Jawaharlal Nehru’s historic “tryst with destiny” speech to declare India’s independence at the midnight of August 14-15, 1947, from the Central Hall of Parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday announced a special Parliament session on the night of June 30 to mark the rollout of the major tax reform of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

A gong will be sounded at midnight to declare arrival of the new single indirect tax replacing a plethora of central and state taxes from July 1, typical of one sounded after Nehru then invoked that “at the stroke of midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom”.

President Pranab Mukherjee, who had piloted the first Constitutional Amendment Bill in 2011 to usher in GST as then finance minister of the UPA government, will preside over the function. Jaitley has planned an hour-long function that will start at 11 pm on June 30 at the Central Hall of Parliament.

His announcement came as a big surprise since the Central Hall has been closed for the past two weeks to renovate it for the big event of the swearing-in of the new President of India on July 25. Sources in Parliament House said those engaged in the renovation are approaching Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to suggest that the GST function should be shifted to the auditorium in the Parliament House Library Building.

Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda, who are MPs in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha respectively, have been specially invited to the GST launch event.