Government invites applications from in ‘talented and motivated’ professionals private sector for joint secretary-level posts

New Delhi: The Modi government has decided to have its own in-house dedicated IAS cadre. So, it has invited applications from “talented and motivated” professionals in the private sector — promising them lateral entry as joint secretaries. On the face of it, the government is opening the doors of bureaucracy to the huge reservoir of private talent that exists outside. But detractors feel it may be a stepping stone to formalising the American spoil system of patronage.

These posts, at present, are filled mostly by IAS officers, who join the service after passing exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. A lateral entry – where aspirants join mid-level bypassing the rigorous UPSC process – is sure to cause heartburn among the career bureaucrats, apart from raising other concerns. The government has said lateral entry is aimed at bringing in “fresh ideas and new approaches” to governance and also to augment manpower. But it may end up creating small pockets of ‘patronage’ within the establishment.

The notification from the Department of Personnel Training says it is looking for 10 “outstanding individuals” who are willing to contribute towards nation building. Those eligible includes “Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organisations and International/Multinational Organisations with a minimum of 15 years’ experience”. The recruitment will be done on contract basis for three to five years and made in 10 departments — including Revenue, Financial Services, Economic Affairs, Commerce and Civil Aviation. The aspiring candidates should be 40 years of age.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview and, if selected, will receive pay in the range of Rs 144,200-218,200 a month. They will also be eligible for all allowances and facilities as applicable to joint secretaries. “This is being done so that people who are with RSS or BJP come on this position and will then directly influence the decisions taken by government,’’ Congress activist PL Punia told a TV channel.

How can this Manuvadi government sideline the UPSC and appoint whoever they like to important posts like joint secretaries without conducting exams? This is a violation of the constitution and reservation. Tomorrow they will appoint a PM and cabinet without conducting elections. They have made a joke out of the constitutions,” tweeted Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. The NITI Aayog welcomed the move to initiate lateral entry in the bureaucracy with its CEO Amitabh Kant saying it was long overdue.