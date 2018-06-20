Government cheated farmers on Minumum Support Price to gain votes: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Modi government over several farmer-related issues including “defrauding” farmers by giving them a false promise of paying 50 per cent extra for their crop above the minimum mandated by the government.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took a dig at the government on Twitter saying that it “sowed lies” which it “nurtured with rhetoric” only to “reap votes”. The comments were posted as an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day he interacted with farmers from across India.

Modi held interactions on Wednesday with select farmers from various parts of the country through “Narendra Modi App” during which he asked them about their success stories of increase in production and income.

The Congress accused the Central government of reducing expenditure on agriculture and allowing private companies to increase their profits through income from insurance premium and import from foreign countries. The Congress also said the Prime Minister speaks in his own interest, not the farmers’.