Gorakhpur terror funding mastermind began life as vegetable seller: Family

Gorakhpur (UP) : Terror funding kingpin Ramesh Shah, who was arrested in Pune by an Uttar Pradesh police team on Wednesday, once sold vegetables for a living.

Ramesh Shah (28), picked up by Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terror squad (ATS) in a joint operation with Maharashtra Police, entered the property business and then went on to open a large grocery store here called Satyam Mart, his family members said.

Ramesh Shah’s father Harishankar and his wife Sushila came to Gorakhpur from their native Gopalganj in Bihar about 30 years ago.

Harishankar started selling vegetables under the Charphatak overbridge in Mohaddipur area, and Ramesh Shah joined him in the trade when he grew up.

A year ago, when Shah launched Satyam Mart on Medical Road his family believed he had used his savings from the property business. Shah was living in Pune since March, an official said on Friday.

His presence in Pune was detected first when security agencies traced his mobile phone in Vadgaon area earlier this month. Shah was allegedly in touch with his `handlers’ in Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan.