‘Goonda’ remark: CPI(M) lends support to Congress leader

New Delhi : CPM leader Brinda Karat on Monday extended support to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s remark that Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was behaving like a “sadak ka gunda”.

“I think Sandeep Dikshit has already apologised for the comment he made. That comment was made in a specific context and the matter should end there. But it is a matter of concern generally that the present Army Chief’s statement result in controversy because the statements itself are quite objectionable,” Karat told ANI.

Karat further said that General Rawat was undermining the status of his post while making such controversial statements. “I think there is a need for self-restraint as far as chief of our army is concerned,” she added.

Sandeep Dikshit came into the centre of attention after he remarked that General Rawat’s was behaving like a “sadak ka gunda” (street thug). His statement came in response to the General Rawat’s remark that Army was “fully ready for a two and a half front war”.