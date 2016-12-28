Goa: Stones hurled at Vishwajit Rane’s rally; Cong blames BJP

Panaji : Unidentified persons hurled stones at a public meeting addressed by senior Congress leader Vishwajit Rane in Poriem Assembly constituency, which the opposition party dubbed as the handiwork of supporters of ruling BJP, reports PTI.

However, the saffron party has ruled out its involvement in the incident and accused Vishwajit and his father and former chief minister Pratapsinh Rane of giving a “political colour” to the incident. Poriem is represented by the senior Rane, a Congress veteran in the state. The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Monday when Vishwajit, former Health Minister and Valopi MLA, got up to address the meeting.

Valpoi Police have arrested 15 persons in this regard. Addressing reporters here today, Congress’ Goa unit president Luizinho Faleiro said, “The government is using the tactics of intimidation and threat. The violence and threats in a peaceful Congress party meeting of yesterday is yet again a manifestation of frustration of BJP.” He said BJP is unsettled as its “defeat” in 2017 Assembly polls is imminent.

“BJP is staring at the defeat. This new culture of intolerance, threat, intimidation and violence is all over. I am here to strongly condemn it and demand that there should be immediate action against these people (involved in incident,” Faleiro said. The Congress leader said the “cheap tactics” of violence and intimidation will not work.

“Rane family is an old Congress family. Sattari (the taluka comprising Poriem and Valopi segments) has been the bastion of Congress party for many years. I would like to say this cheap tactics of violence, intimidation will not work. It will neither work in Sattari nor in any part of Goa,” he said.

Faleiro said the ruling government has only “betrayed” the people’s faith and trust for last five years. “Today, there is so much of turmoil, frustration, this government which came with many promises has betrayed trust of people.