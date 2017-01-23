Goa opts for electronic postal voting     

Panaji: Goa will become the first state in the country to opt for electronic transmission of postal ballot to service voters in the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Syed Nasim Zaidi said on Sunday.

“The returning officers will transfer postal ballots to service voters by electronic means so that service voters can download it, fill it and send it via e-mail to returning officer,” said Zaidi. He said sending ballot papers through electronic means will cut down the time in transmission of postal ballot to the service voters.