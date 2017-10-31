Goa naval college to host Maritime Conclave 2017

Panaji : Towards fostering friendly relations with our maritime neighbours, the Naval War College (NWC), Goa, will be hosting its two-day maiden ‘’Goa Maritime Conclave 2017’’ from November 1 at INS Mandovi, Verem.

According to a statement from Navy here on Monday, the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the conclave which will be attended by chiefs of the Navies/ heads of Maritime Agencies of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore and Thailand. The conclave is aimed at establishing academic excellence, sharing of ideas and finding collective solutions to maritime issues of interest in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Its central theme being ‘’Addressing Regional Maritime Challenges,’’ the main emphasis will be laid upon emerging maritime threats, force structuring, maritime domain awareness, maritime security architecture and challenges in IOR.

It will be an ideal forum to build synergy among the participating countries and address areas of common concerns with greater engagement, transparency and, more importantly, building friendship and cooperation.

Naval War College, Goa, is one of the three War Colleges of the Indian Armed Forces. Earlier known as the College of Naval Warfare, it was inaugurated on September 17, 1988 in Mumbai by the then Defence Minister, late KC Pant at Karanja and was later relocated to Goa. Since then, the College has evolved, grown in stature and is one of the leading military institutes in the country, which aims to develop strategic thought, vision and knowledge on policy matters among future officers of the Indian Armed Forces as well as from friendly foreign countries.