Goa jail break: One killed after 45 inmates attack Sada sub jail personnel in attempt to escape

Panaji (Goa): A prisoner was killed and many others injured including two security guards and one jailor after 45 inmates attacked Sada sub jail personnel and tried to flee on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Vinayak Korbatkarwho was a gangster and accused in a murder case.

“Gangster Vinayak Korbatkar was killed by another inmate during the fight in the jail,” DGP Muktesh Chander said.

Reports suggest various teams of police from neighbouring police stations have been rushed to the sub jail and the entire area has been cordoned off.

“I was just having my food, police came and started beating me up and a few others for no reason,” said a prisoner.

The Sada sub jail is currently being undertaken for a major repair by state public works department.