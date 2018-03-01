Goa govt on verge of collapse due to Parrikar’s absence, alleges Congress

Panaji : The opposition Congress on Wednesday alleged that the state was in “crisis” and the administartion “on the verge of collapse” in the absence of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is currently hospitalised here.

The party said that the senior-most minister in the coalition government should take over its reins till Parrikar recovered, reports PTI.

Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik said that the state administration was on the verge of collapse with Parrikar remaining indisposed since February 15. Naik said that the “state is in complete crisis and the administration is on the verge of collapse.”

Parrikar was initially admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment in the Goa Medical College and Hospital. He, however, presented the Budget on February 22 before being hospitalised again.