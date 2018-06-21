Goa government puts on hold process to declare animals as vermin

Panaji: The Goa government has decided to put on hold the process to declare certain wild animals as vermin (harmful and objectionable). Earlier, several farmers had complained to authorities about animals like wild boars, bisons and others damaging crops, thus causing losses to them.

The state government had subsequently initiated a process to declare some of these wild animals as vermin. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Ajai Saxena today said the issue figured during the State Wildlife Board’s meeting held earlier this month and it was decided not to go ahead with the process. However, he did not elaborate on reasons behind the decision.

The Centre had earlier sought report from states to declare certain overpopulated species as vermin for a limited period of time in a given area, if found damaging crops. Once declared vermin, the particular species will not be covered under the Wildlife Protection Act, and can be hunted or culled without restriction. Farmers from several talukas in Goa had submitted representations to the state government urging that animals like wild boar, red faced monkey (Rhesus macaque), langur monkey (Presbytis entellus) and porcupine (Hystrix indica) were causing crop damage and hence, be declared as vermin.