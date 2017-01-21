Goa: EC censures Arvind Kejriwal for bribe remark at poll rally

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has censured Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for violating the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, warning him of stern action in case of similar violations.

“Election Commission hereby, CENSURES you (Kejriwal) for violating the provisions of MCC and expects you shall be more circumspect in your public utterances during election time,” said the order issued by EC to Kejriwal.

The order further reads: “You (Kejriwal) may also note that in case of similar violation of MCC in future the Commission will take stern action against you and your party, using all powers available to it including action under Para 16 A of the election symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order 1968.”

Kejriwal has been alleged of violating the MCC by “deliberately and intentionally” instigating the public to take bribe for voting in Goa assembly elections.

In his four speeches at various rallies in Goa last weekend, Kejriwal had said that people should not just accept Rs 5,000, but demand Rs 10,000 from politicians keen on offering money, but vote for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Following the complaint by the BJP, the EC had issued notice to Kejriwal on January 16 seeking a reply by January 19.

Though Kejriwal replied through his attorney Kailash Gahlot, the EC said that it is not satisfied with the reply, stating that the reply was not at all “convincing”.