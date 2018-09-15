Free Press Journal
Home / India / Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to be flown to Delhi AIIMS for follow-up treatment

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to be flown to Delhi AIIMS for follow-up treatment

— By PTI | Sep 15, 2018 10:14 am
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will fly to Delhi Saturday for his follow-up treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a senior official said. Parrikar, 62, is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa.

“He will be flying to Delhi around 10.30 am today by a special flight and would be admitted to AIIMS for his follow-up treatment,” a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Parrikar had returned from the US in the first week of September following which he was admitted to the hospital at Candolim. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US. Sources stated that Parrikar had Friday spoken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over phone, who enquired about his health. The Goa BJP had held a meeting of its state-level core committee on Friday. The core committee members had later met Parrikar.


