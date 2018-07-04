Goa CM Manohar Parrikar backs PM Modi on job creation

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion on job creation, saying credit for jobs created by state governments and private sector should also be shared with the Central government.

“As Prime Minister recently said, if Karnataka produced 51 lakh (jobs) and West Bengal generated 69 lakh jobs, obviously these are state figures, people cannot dispute. That means all over India in last four years, the employment generated must be in crores,” Parrikar said at a function held at the Secretariat, to mark the launch of a digitally enabled state employment exchange.

“State government also deserves credit for pushing a lot of employment but it is also important that the central government also gives potential opportunities through various initiatives including giving states their due share,” the former Defence Minister said.