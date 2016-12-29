Goa: AAP leader claims sting op bid; man detained

Panaji: An AAP poll aspirant in Goa has alleged an attempt to conduct a “sting operation” on him at the behest of his “political opponents” and filed a complaint with police in this regard.

Police have detained a man after party Goa unit coordinator and aspirant from Panaji Assembly seat Valmiki Naik claimed in a press conference that an “agent from Ghaziabad called him on Tuesday with an offer to convert black money into white, saying he (Naik) may need cash since it’s an election time.”

“This was obviously meant to be a sting operation to trap me and demolish AAP’s credibility, but they simply don’t understand that AAP is clean and honest,” he told reporters on Wednesday. Naik said efforts are “underway to entrap and implicate prominent AAP leaders and candidates in criminal cases with the aim of maligning the party’s image.”

He also referred to the summons issued by the ACB last week to AAP’s Chief Ministerial nominee Elvis Gomes in connection with a land grab case. Goa is going to polls next year. When contacted, the police said the detained person, who hailed from Ghaziabad, has been working as a waiter in a hotel here.

“After Valmiki Naik informed us about a suspicious person offering to convert black money into white through phone, that person was immediately detained. He was interrogated and produced before Deputy Collector. He was later released on a bond,” said police inspector Siddhanth Shirodkar. —PTI