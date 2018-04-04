Global innovation competition: Indian team among 4 ‘Ericsson Innovation Awards 2018’ finalists

New Delhi: A team of four Indian students have been shortlisted among the finalists for a global innovation competition by Swedish communication technology Ericsson, the company said on Wednesday. The ‘Ericsson Innovation Awards 2018’ is a global competition that invites university students to collaborate with experts to envision the future of information and communication technology (ICT).

“Team TL;DR” includes Kumar Neelabh, Prashasti Sharma, Shaurya Chaturvedi and Yashish Dua — students from IIT Delhi, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Delhi Technological University respectively. They were selected among 1,400 university teams, representing 107 countries.

Team TL;DR’s platform summarises and simplifies user agreements to help consumers make informed decisions. The other finalists include Team Alfred from the US, Open Sesame from China and OwnLabs from Senegal. While “Alfred” is an AI-powered personal assistant that gathers information, identifies bias and sifts through the noise, “Open sesame” is a platform that reviews and verifies retail reviews and ratings to ensure a more reliable shopping experience

“OwnLabs” is building virtual science labs for communities without the funds to build their own physical labs. All the four teams will compete in the grand final at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17. The winning team will be felicitated with 50,000 euros and other prizes. The “Ericsson Innovation Award 2017” was won by Indian students from IIT Roorkee. The team’s project worked around providing farmers with real-time data on soil analytics enabling them to select appropriate fertilisers.