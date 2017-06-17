GJM clash with police: IRB commandant killed; GJM claims death of 2 supporters

Darjeeling: An assistant commandant of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) was killed when Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists clashed with security forces here today.

The IRB second battalion Assistant Commandant Kiran Tamang was critically injured after being hit by a ‘khukri’ (sharp-edged weapon) during the clash, IRB sources said. He was taken to the hospital where he died, they said.

GJM leader Binay Tamang claimed that two of his party workers were killed when the police opened fire at a GJM procession here. ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma, however, denied the allegation and said the police did not open fire.

“It was the GJM activists who opened fire,” he said.