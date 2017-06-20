Girl gangraped, thrown off train; Nitish govt forms SIT

Terming the incident as a ‘heinous crime’, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told reporters that efforts were on to arrest all the accused persons, two of whom have been identified.

Lakhisarai/Patna : The Bihar government on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team to probe into the shocking incident involving a teenage girl, gangraped by six persons and thrown off a running train in Lakhisarai district.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that an SIT was formed by the district police to probe the incident while one of the accused persons was arrested.

Terming the incident as a ‘heinous crime’, Kumar told reporters that efforts were on to arrest all the accused persons, two of whom have been identified. The culprits would not be spared, he said.

The minor girl of Lakhochak village was gangraped when she had gone out of her home on Friday night to answer the call of nature, Chanan police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Jha, who is a member of the SIT, said.

The accused then took her to nearby Banshipur station, boarded a local train and threw her off the running train at Kiul station, Jha said, adding that her relatives found her lying by the railway tracks next morning.

She was taken to district Sadar hospital. Later, when the girl was taken to the government-run Patna Medical College, there was a delay of six hours in admitting her, the family said. Admitting the delay, the doctors said there was a shortage of beds.

Hospital sources said that she suffered huge blood loss and a fracture in her pelvic region. The girl gave a statement from her hospital bed to the police identifying two of the accused. One of the accused was arrested on Sunday from Lakhochak village, Jha said.

The victim had appeared for Class X state board examination from Lakhochak school recently. Shockingly, one of the rapists is a student of Class IX in the same school.

The accused, who claimed he was a minor, was remanded to judicial custody. The other accused identified by the rape victim was also accused in the murder case of his elder brother’s wife last year and was absconding in that case too, Jha said.