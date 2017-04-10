Girl born with heart outside body in MP, shifted to AIIMS

Chhatarpur : A newborn girl in Khajuraho town of Madhya Pradesh has been diagnosed with a rare medical condition with her heart beating outside the body. This rare medical condition occurs in 8 children per 10 lakh births.

The baby born with the rare congenital medical condition has been shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi for treatment, an official said. “The girl was born on April 5 at Khajuraho Health Centre in the district. She has a rare congenital medical condition called Ectopia Cordis (heart abnormally located either outside of the thorax),” Chhatarpur district hospital’s civil surgeon Dr R S Tripathi told PTI. The newborn’s father Arvind Patel works as a security guard at a world heritage site in Khajuraho. Chhatarpur Collector Ramesh Bhandari said the girl was first referred to a hospital in Gwalior where the doctors advised that the baby be taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The doctors at Chhatarpur had earlier referred the newborn baby to Gwalior. The doctors in Gwalior further referred her to AIIMS, Delhi.

“Two doctors were sent along with the baby, who was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi yesterday,” Bhandari said.