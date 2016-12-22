Girija Vaidyanathan replaced Rama Mohana Rao as new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu

Chenna: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed Girija Vaidyanathan as the Chief Secretary in place of P.Rama Mohana Rao.

Vaidynathan was Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Land Administration prior to this.

She will also hold the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms the posts additionally held by Rao.

The shifting of Rao comes after raids by Income Tax officials that began on Wednesday morning and continued all night at his house here.

On Wednesday, searches were also conducted in Rao’s office in the state secretariat and in several other places connected to Rao, his son and others.

According to IT officials, raids were held in 12 locations.

A senior official in the IT Department said cash in new currency was seized from the raided premises.

The raids at Rao’s residence ended Thursday morning.

Rao was appointed to the post overlooking the seniority of several IAS officials.

Read More : CBI arrest TN businessman J Sekar Reddy, two others for money laundering

Informed sources said the searches of Rao’s residence and office were linked to the earlier IT raids on the residence of businessmen J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.

The IT department recently seized 177 kg of gold and cash totalling Rs 96 crore in old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs 34 crore in new currency from the three.

A contractor, Reddy had reportedly executed a lot of work for the Tamil Nadu government. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested all three on Wednesday.

Leaders of the DMK and PMK demanded the immediate dismissal of Rao.