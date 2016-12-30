Ghulam Nabi Azad does not rule out possibility of alliance in UP

Balrampur: Amid contradictory stand of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh on forging an alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today said the possibility could not be ruled out.

“Politics is a game of possibilities…You cannot rule out any possibility in politics,” Azad, who is incharge of Congress in UP, said.

He was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of ‘Janakrosh Rally’ here.

Azad’s remarks come in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s open rebellion against his father on a number of issues, including ticket distribution and alliance with Congress.

Akhilesh had maintained that SP would get a majority on its own and in case of an alliance they would notch up over 300 of the 403 seats.

However, Mulayam ruled out such a tie up in a clear snub to Akhilesh.

As ruling Samajwadi Party grappled with worst ever feud in the Yadav family, he said such “ugly developments” were never seen in his party which does not indulge in creating rifts.

“We do not dabble in the politics of creating rift…,” he added.