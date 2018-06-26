Ghanshyam Tiwari resigns from BJP, says he will fight against “undeclared emergency” in Rajasthan, country

Jaipur: Rebel BJP MLA and former state minister Ghanshyam Tiwari resigned from the party on Monday. Significantly, he has sent his resignation to party chief Amit Shah. The five-time MLA did not share very good relations with Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over a number of issues, including farmers’ plight, demand of reservation for the upper castes and corruption.

He has been criticising Raje and the BJP leadership after the party’s national disciplinary committee issued show-cause notices to him last year. The notices were sent to him after he alleged that the Rajasthan BJP had become a place for mafias and sycophants, while loyal and qualified people were being side lined. Tiwari was sitting MLA from Sanganer Assembly constituency and had won the last election with a margin of over 60,000 votes. He will now join the ‘Bharat Vahini Party’ formed by his son Akhilesh, and contest the Assembly polls, which are slated to take place later this year.

Tiwari said that he will fight against “undeclared emergency” in the state and the country. At a press conference, he said, “Undeclared emergency is more dangerous than actual emergency. I have witnessed both phases and am tendering my resignation from the party to fight against it.” He claimed that people were feeling deceived by the BJP, whom they had voted to power in Rajasthan in 2013.