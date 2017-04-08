German tourist injured in knife attack in Delhi

New Delhi: A 19-year-old German tourist was robbed and injured in a knife attack here, police said on Saturday. The suspects have been identified. The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. on Friday when Benjamin Scolt hired an e-rickshaw from the New Delhi railway station to the Red Fort, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jatin Narwal told IANS.

Narwal, citing Scolt, said a man other than the driver was already seated in the rickshaw when the German boarded it. Police believe the man was known to the driver.

After Scolt boarded it, the rickshaw was taken to an isolated place behind the 17th-century Red Fort, Narwal said. The two men then asked him to hand over his belongings. The tourist may have resisted. The men then pulled out a knife and threatened him, the officer said.

“He refused to hand over his belongings and they attacked him with the weapon and left him injured after taking away his bag and cash,” he added. Scolt, Narwal said, cried for help as a police patrol van passed by. The tourist was taken to the nearby Hedgewar Hospital. The German embassy was notified.

A police officer who refused to be named said the two suspects had been identified after police questioned at least 25 e-rickshaw drivers in the area. “We should be able to arrest them soon,” the officer said. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sought a report on the attack and asked the Delhi government to provide best medical treatment to the German.