German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives in India

New Delhi: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, informed on Twitter that Minister of State (MoS) Drinking Water and Sanitation S.S. Ahluwalia received the German President, who was accompanied by his wife Elke Büdenbender.

“Herzlich willkommen! Warm welcome to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Mrs Elke Büdenbender to India. Minister of State, Drinking Water and Sanitation, S.S. Ahluwalia received the honoured guests,” Kumar tweeted.

Steinmeier will also visit Varanasi and Chennai. He is being accompanied by a delegation of media and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and indologists. The visit is considered significant after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was re-elected to the German Parliament for a record fourth term on Wednesday. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Germany in May.