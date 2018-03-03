Gauri Lankesh murder case: Police arrest first accused Naveen Kumar, suspect has links to right wing outfit

Bengaluru: The first arrest has been made in the journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh murder case. One K T Naveen Kumar, 37, a resident of Maddur in Mandya, has been named as the first accused in the case.

He had allegedly trained two other suspects Abhi and Ani in the shooting, reports CNN IBN. He used to travel to places like Pune and Mumbai to procure and sell illegal guns. According to initial information, he has sold guns to several criminals and radical elements. The police suspect that either he was directly involved in Gauri’s murder or he had supplied weapons to the killers. The killers caught by CCTV at Gauri’s house have some resemblance to him, it is claimed.

The Special Investigation Team sought a warrant for the arrest of Kumar in the Gauri case shortly after he was remanded to judicial custody in another illegal arms case in which he was arrested on February 18. Investigations have revealed that Kumar is linked to a radical Hindutva outfit called the Hindu Yuva Sena and to members of the Sanatan Sanstha outfit and its affiliate, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, media reports said.

He was found to be in possession of over 15 rounds of cartridges of .32 calibre which are the same as the 7.65 mm cartridges. Gauri Lankesh, it will be recalled, was shot dead with a 7.65 mm country made pistol in the drive way of her home in west Bengaluru on the evening of September 5, 2017 by an unidentified man wearing a helmet. The suspect who rode the motorcycle was not identified.

A forensic analysis of four empty cartridges and the four bullets fired to kill Gauri Lankesh has revealed that markings on the bullets and the cartridges match the markings found on the bullets and cartridges fired to kill the Kannada scholar and researcher M M Kalburgi, 77, in Dharwad on August 30, 2015. The forensic analysis suggests that Gauri Lankesh and scholar Kalburgi were shot with the same 7.65 mm pistol.