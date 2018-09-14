Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From chocolates to SRK pose, these 8 offbeat Ganeshas will make your day

The much loved and most celebrated Ganesh festival, Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, has finally kicked off around the country with fervour. The festival began with devotees, mostly attired in traditional clothes, bringing colourfully-crafted idols of the Ganesha in their homes and pandals and installing them amid chants of ‘Ganapati bappa moraya’.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated across the country as birthday of Lord Ganesha which comes to an end after 10 days when people come out in large numbers for immersing the idols in the sea or in different water bodies. The festival sees devotees offering to the deity various sweets as prasad, of which ‘modak’ is an integral part. According to Hindu mythology, modak is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet.

Over the past few years, more and more people are opting for eco-friendly idols so as not to harm the environment. But it’s just not about eco-friendly it’s also about off-beat ideas which are incorporated during celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here are some Eco-Friendly Ganpati idols and off-beat Ganesh Chaturthi ideas:

1. Sweet Bappa! Tweets posted by Ludhiana-based restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja show a Ganpati idol made of 65 kgs of chocolate. Harjinder Singh Kukreja says, ‘it took us 10 days & 20 chefs to make this 65 kg sculpture. We’ll immerse it in milk & distribute the chocolate milk as ‘prasad’ among poor children’.

2. Sewing Bappa! Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be next seen in ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made In India’. While the cast is busy promoting the venture on different platforms, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the lead pair shared the video on social media and it shows how a biodegradable Ganpati can be made. Varun wrote: “#GANPATIBAAPAMORIYAA. Let’s celebrate an eco-friendly Ganapati this year. Team Sui Dhaaga made a bio degradable Ganapati. #sababadhiyaahai”

3. Bappa, banana and bamboo! Cricketer VVS Laxman shared a photo in which it can be seen that a Ganesh idol made from raw bananas and bamboo in Goa. Laxman wrote: “This Ganpati is made from raw bananas & bamboo in a village in Goa. The bananas are distributed after ripening among the villagers. This Ganesh Chaturthi may we share love and joy.”

4. Bappa beyond religion! Ganpati festival is not celebrated by just Hindus. In a tweet shared by Dr. Nausheen Khan, in which it can be seen that a Muslim youth is painting a Ganesh idol in Hyderabad. Khan wrote on Twitter: “Heartwarming image. A perfect example of Religious Harmony.”

5. Playful Bappa! Another Twitter user named Swati Juneja shared an image in which Ganpati is seen playing cricket.

6. Flowering Bappa! A Twitter user named Meenakshi Pai shared a photo in which it can be seen that an eco-friendly Ganpati made out of flowers and leafs.

7. Filmy Bappa! This year, Ganpati is also seen in a typical Shah Rukh Khan pose of open arms. A Twitter user has shared a Ganpati Bappa photo in which it can be seen a Ganesh idol with open arms. The Tweet says, “No doubt @iamsrk and Ganesh ji both like to open their arms who loved them …. ”

8. Fruity-ful Bappa! While on the other hand we all know that Ganpati Bappa likes modak. So, in Maharashtra’s Pune, a devotee went a step ahead and will offer a 126 kg modak to the famous Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple. The modak has been made using dry fruits and silver leaf (vark).