Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Devendra Fadnavis to Venkaiah Naidu, politicians welcome Ganpati Bappa; See Pics

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have begun in the country. The ten-day long Ganesh festival kicked off with zeal and fervour across the country. Several beautifully decked up pandals have been erected in all major cities and towns in the Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, where huge idols of Lord Ganesha have been placed on raised platforms for people to worship.

Even politicians have brought Ganesh Idols at their places. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet colleagues Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, state minister Sadabhau Khot, former Union Home minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi were prominent among those who installed Ganpati idols at their homes. Fadnavis, addressing reporters at his official residence ‘Varsha’ after conducting a puja, said he prayed for the well-being of farmers, for rains in drought prone areas as well as good health of the citizens of Maharashtra.

Amid the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, even Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu brought Ganpati idols at their homes. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated across the country as birthday of Lord Ganesha, which comes to an end after 10 days when people come out in large numbers for immersing the idols in the sea or in different water bodies.

GaneshPuja with our family at our residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai.

‘वर्षा’ या निवासस्थानी आज बाप्पांचे आगमन झाले.

10 दिवसांचे गणेशोत्सवाचे पर्व आजपासून प्रारंभ झाले. मनोभावे श्री गणेशाचे पूजन केले.

गणपतीबाप्पा मोरया…!#Ganeshotsav #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/FTZX4nLYiy — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 13, 2018

This #GaneshChaturti, may Lord Vighnaharta remove all obstacles and pave a way for a prosperous future for Maharashtra. Ganpati Bappa Moraya! pic.twitter.com/4Gq1pD4GEP — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) September 13, 2018

Delhi: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha offer prayers at their residence on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/TZ2Gdk3PK3 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

Bhopal: #MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family bring home Lord Ganesha on the ocassion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/wv6zmi4Azh — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018