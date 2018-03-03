Fugitives’ assets to be seized sans conviction
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill will empower the courts to declare a person as a fugitive offender, order confiscation of all his assets in India and pay off the lenders by selling them,
New Delhi : Unfolding bank scams since celebrity diamond jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fled from India forced the Modi government to hurry with the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill that was in the making for the past many months.
The Union Cabinet on Thursday cleared it for introduction in the second half of Parliament’’s budget session beginning on Monday to provide for confiscation of all assets without conviction in cases where the economic offenders flee the country.
The Bill empowers the courts to declare a person as a fugitive offender, order confiscation of all his assets in India and pay off the lenders by selling them.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who briefed the media on the Cabinet decisions, said the Bill would also enable confiscation of the assets abroad, though it will require appropriate arrangements with the foreign countries.
Lest it results in overcrowding of the small fugitives, the action under the Bill will take place only where the default is of Rs 100 crore or more, Jaitley said.
The basic purpose is to ensure quicker recovery of dues through a special court from the absconding corporate defaulters.
The Finance Minister said there would be several consequences of the Bill, including a provision under which the person will not be able to pursue any civil claim in the country.
The Bill will define a schedule of offences to be covered and activated against those avoiding the court warrants.
Jaitley said the Cabinet also cleared the rules to be notified shortly under the Company Act for constituting a National Financial Reporting Authority (NAFRA) to keep a tab on all listed companies and unlisted large companies, which are the major players in the financial world, while other companies will continue to be covered by the members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.
JUST ARRIVED
- Tripura Assembly election results: BJP wash out Left party after 25 years
- Meghalaya Assembly election results: Hung Assembly elected, Congress 21 seats and NPP 19 seats
- Nagaland Assembly election results: Close battle between NPF and BJP with 29 seats each
- World’s richest 500 people lost $107 billion this week; here’s how much Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost
- Ready to be CM, but BJP Par Board will take final call: Biplab Deb
EDITOR’S PICK
The results of the two high-profile by-polls for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly give both the Congress Party and the BJP…
It is not surprising that the Congress Party boycotted the meeting of the Lokpal selection committee. The reason cited by…
Economic growth alone is not enough
Economic growth has not led to increase in real wages because it promotes capital-intensive production. The Modi Government, like its…
The importance of Donald Trump Jr’s India trip
The Trump Organization is involved in more than 24 countries in America, Asia and Europe. It has been claimed authoritatively…
INX Media Case: The arrest and its fallout
The arrest of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, injects a further element of confrontation in the…