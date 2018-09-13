Fuel prices continue to fall in Delhi, Petrol at Rs 81 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.08 per litre

New Delhi: Fuel prices once again witnessed a hike on Thursday, with petrol being sold at Rs 81.00 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.08 per litre here in the national capital. The price of petrol has been increased by 13 paise per litre, while diesel saw a hike of 11 paise per litre, as compared to Tuesday’s prices in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel have touched a new high of Rs 88.39 and Rs 77.58 per litre respectively. On Wednesday, fuel prices remained steady after breaching record levels continuously for over a week. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol was being sold at Rs 80.87 and diesel at Rs 72.97 per litre in the national capital on Tuesday, while in Mumbai, petrol and diesel were being sold at Rs 88.26 and Rs 77.47 per litre respectively.

On Monday, the commuters in New Delhi paid Rs 80.73 to get a litre of petrol and for diesel Rs 72.83. On Sunday, Delhites were charged Rs 80.50 for a litre of petrol while diesel was sold for Rs 72.61 per litre. In Mumbai, the financial capital, people had to shell out Rs Rs 88.12 for a litre of petrol and Rs 77.32 for diesel per litre on Monday. On Sunday, the petrol was bought for Rs 87.89 per litre while diesel Rs 77.09.