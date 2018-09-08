Fuel Price Hike: Truckers to stage protests against rising diesel and petrol prices

New Delhi: Truckers would stage demonstrations across districts to protest against rising diesel and petrol prices, apex transporters’ body AIMTC said Friday. There has been a steep hike in diesel and petrol prices in the last seven days and ever spiralling prices is utterly disappointing, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said in a statement.

Seeking the government’s immediate intervention, the body said its units have decided to stage protests across districts. Demanding rollback of the increase in prices, the AIMTC said it was hitting them adversely while the Centre has become a mute spectator. Petrol and diesel prices were Friday hiked by about 50 paise per litre each — the steepest increase in rates since daily price revision came into effect over 14 months back — to push rates to their highest ever.

Petrol price was hiked by 48 paisa per litre and diesel by 47 a litre, according to price notification issued by state fuel retailers. A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 79.99 – a record high. It costs Rs 87.39 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at Rs 72.07 a litre in Delhi and Rs 76.51 per litre in Mumbai.