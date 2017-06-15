From SC on cattle ban to death of twin sisters: Top 5 trending stories of the day

Supreme Court wants an answer from Centre on pleas challenging its cattle ban. Also, twin sisters aged died five died after getting locked in a car in Gurgaon. Here are the top trending stories of the day

Tragic: Twin sisters, aged 5, die after getting locked in car in Gurgaon

In a tragic incident, twin sisters aged 5 died in a locked car in Gurgaon. Both of them were at their grandparents’ house for vacations. The incident took place at Pataudi area, in a village called Jamalpur. Their father is in the Army and posted in Meerut.

Darjeeling: GJM activists turn violent after police raid on party chief’s house

The West Bengal hills saw widespread violence on Thursday as irate Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters torched a police outpost and stoned security forces in angry reaction to a police raid on party chief Bimal Gurung’s house in Darjeeling district.

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on order banning cattle trade for slaughter

The Supreme Court today sought a response from the Centre on pleas challenging its controversial notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

Twelve confirmed dead in London inferno, toll may rise

At least 12 persons were confirmed dead and many were reported missing on Wednesday in a major fire that engulfed and consumed a 24-storey apartment complex in west London housing hundreds. “I can confirm twelve fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days. Many others are receiving medical care,” Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said.

Brace up, Mumbai: Water charges to be hiked from Friday

In a major blow to the common man, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hiked water charges by 5.36% or Rs 0.25 per 1,000 litres for domestic users and it will be applicable from Friday. According to an official, the new change in prices will see domestic users who were paying Rs 4.66 for every 1,000 litres will have to pay Rs 4.91 per 1,000 litres.