From new Rs 500 note to SSC results Top 5 trending stories of the day

RBI issues new series of Rs 500 notes with inset letter ‘A’

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a new batch of Rs 500 denomination notes, an official said here on Tuesday. “In continuation of issuing of Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series from time to time which are currently legal tender, a new batch of banknotes with inset letter “A” in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India; with the year of printing ‘2017’ on the reverse, are being issued,” an official statement said.

Hardik Patel arrested on way to Mandsaur to meet farmers

Quota stir leader Hardik Patel was today arrested in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh when he was heading to Mandsaur to meet the kin of the farmers killed in police firing last week. Patel was arrested from Nayagaon in Neemuch to prevent the commission of cognisable offences, City Superintendent of Police Abhishek Diwan said.

Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay among Forbes 100 highest-paid global celebrities

It’s that time of the year when fans get to know who among the Indian celebrities have made it to the World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities Forbes list. Well, it’s a good year to be famous as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have made it to the Forbes’ coveted list. While Hollywood music producer and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has topped the chart with a whopping career-best of $130 million, our Indian stars aren’t behind in the game. Shah Rukh Khan, the top-ranked Indian, has beaten his contemporaries by bagging the 65th position with his earnings of $38 million in 2016. Last year, he starred in two films ‘Fan’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’ and made a cameo in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Maharashtra Class 10th Results 2017: Girls outperform boys yet again

Girls outshone boys yet again in the Maharashtra Board’s class X examination results declared today, by recording a better pass percentage. The state Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class X examination results registered an overall pass percentage of 88.74. A total of 91.46 per cent of girls passed the exams as compared to 86.51 per cent boys, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Chairman Gangadhar Mahmane said while announcing the results.

Munich shooting: Several wounded, shooter arrested

Several people have reportedly been wounded after an attacker opened fire on them at the Unterfoehring subway station in Munich. A policewoman was also shot and seriously injured. According to a report by German newspaper Merkur, the alleged perpetrator snatched the service weapon of the policewoman and shot around. He hit the cop on the head and injured four other people. Munich Police also said on Twitter that several persons were wounded by gunshots in the attack and that the police woman was seriously wounded. It also confirmed the arrest of a person.