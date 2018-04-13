From Kathua to Nirbhaya: 10 gruesome crimes that shook India

Heinous acts of crime have troubled the citizens as well as the judicial system every time. These crimes have made put humanity to shame and rethink whether we are safe or not. What recently happened in Unnao and Kathua rape case again made us rethink about us and our kids safety. An 8-year-old girl was missing from her village since January 10, and on January 17 her mutilated body was found.

Who can forget the brutal murder of innocent 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur? There’s nothing more spine-wrenching than an unsolved murder case and in our country, we have quite a few. There are cases in which the court has ruled their decision which deep down are hard to accept but there are many who are still waiting for the justice to be delivered. Here we see some of the most sensational murder cases of India:

Nirbhaya gang-rape case

It is the most infamous case in India. The incident took place when a 23-year-old student was beaten, gang-raped and tortured in a private bus in which she was travelling with her friend. There were six others in the bus, including the driver, all of whom raped the woman and beat her friend. The girl died from her injuries. The incident was widely condemned and received national and international media coverage. Meanwhile, all four convicts were awarded death penalty and Apex Court too didn’t grant relief to the accused.

Neeraj Grover murder case

The case received much media attention because of how gruesome it was. Neeraj working for a Mumbai based production house was found dead in May 2008. His body was chopped into pieces and stuffed in three garbage bags and set on fire in the forest. One of his friends, Maria Susairaj filed a police complaint that he went missing but later it was found, that she was involved in the killing. It is later found out that Maria’s boyfriend Lieutenant M.L. Jerome Mathew had killed Neeraj in a fit of rage suspecting Maria was having an affair with him. The killing and subsequent trial received significant press coverage in India.

Sheena Bora

The shocking murder of Sheena Bora shook the entire nation. But even after the arrest of her mother Indrani Mukherjea for intentionally murdering her. Indrani never accepted of having two children and even claimed Sheena as her sister. The murder also brought into light onto the murky financial dealings of Indrani and her husband Peter Mukherjea.

Nitish Katara Murder Case

In a case of honour killing, Nitish Katara was brutally murdered by politician DP Yadav’s son, Vikas. Nitish had an affair with Bharti Yadav, sister of Vikas who never approved their love. And during a mutual friends wedding where Nitish was also present, Vikas took Nitish for a drive and killed him. As per the reports, Nitish was badly beaten by Vikas that his digestive system had fallen apart and a DNA test was conducted for identification. Vikas is presently serving a life sentence.

Thane mass murder

Hasnain Warekar killed 14 members of his family on Feb 28, 2016, before committing suicide. As per the investigation, Warekar had a strained relationship with his parents for several years and his financial troubles since 2013 only worsened the ties with his family. Warekar was facing a serious financial crisis, a debt of nearly Rs 68 lakh, after having taken loans to start an import business that he subsequently lost control of the business. He had also mortgaged the family’s gold jewellery, and borrowed from several family members.

Nithari Kaand

In 2007, Indians received a horror shock of Noida’s Nithari village where body’s of dead children and adults were found in the house of Moninder Sinh Pandher. When the investigation was started, it was revealed that Surender Koli, Pandher’s servent had been raping and killing the women, sometimes minors and even used to eat their body parts, in one case he even cooked it. In 2009, Pandher was acquitted of charges in one case but is still a co-accused in other case and his death penalty has been overturned. Kohli, of 15 cases, has been convicted in five. Meanwhile, in January this year, Allahabad high court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment.

Jessica Lal

In 1999, Manu Sharma, the son of former Union minister Venod Sharma shot dead Jessica Lall after she refused to serve him liquor at the restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani in south Delhi’s Mehrauli. The case made headlines immediately after the murder when Manu Sharma was acquitted by a trial court. Followed by a nationwide protest, Delhi high court through a fast track trial found him guilty and he has been sentenced to life in the case.

Pradyuman Thakur murder case

In September 2017, a Class II student was found dead in school’s washroom in Gurugram’s Ryan International School. As per the first report, the boy was killed over a sexual-assault situation followed by a bus conductor’s arrest. However, as per the latest report, Class XI student killed him to postpone the exams. Investigation is pending as of now.

Arushi-Hemraj murder case

Arushi Talwar and Hemraj, two names that shook the entire nation on May 2008. Arushi was murdered along with her domestic worker Hemraj. At the initial stage, a lot of names appeared on the accused list. The sensational media coverage, which included salacious allegations against Aarushi and the suspects, was criticized by many as a trial by media. In November 2013, the parents were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, but many critics argued that the judgment was based on weak evidence. The Talwars challenged the decision in the Allahabad High Court, which acquitted them on 2017, calling the evidence against them unsatisfactory and giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Hemraj was also murdered on the same night as Aarushi by Rajesh Talwar. The autopsy revealed that Aarushi’s head was smashed using a golf club and her throat slit using a kukri.

Pramod Mahajan killings

Famous Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) politician was killed in a broad day light in his house by his younger brother, Pravin. The killing left each and everyone in shock. Pravin first killed his brother and then walked to a nearby police station and said, “I am Pravin… I shot Pramod.” It was during the court hearings that the troubled relationship came to the fore. Pramod raised me “like a pet dog,” he had said. Pravin was sentenced to life but he died in March 2010 of a suspected brain haemorrhage.