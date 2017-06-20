From fight over President to another gangrape: Top 5 trending stories of the day

Even since Ram Nath Kovind was announced as NDA’s presidential candidate, he has found favour and opposition. Also, there was a shocking gangrape in Noida. Here are the trending stories of the day

Ram Nath Kovind for President: Who is in favour, and who is not

Amit Shah yesterday raised the curtain and ended all speculations over NDA’s Presidential candidate by announcing the name of Ram Nath Kovind. According to media reports, Ram Nath Kovind is said to be very close to PM Modi. Currently, the Governor of Bihar, he has been associated with the BJP from a very long time, and has also been a Rajya Sabha member.

From Gurgaon to Greater Noida: Woman gangraped in moving car

A 35-year-old woman was abducted from Gurgaon and thrown out of a car in Greater Noida early today after being allegedly gangraped for hours by three men as they drove through the National Capital Region, police said. Echoing the horror of the IMT Manesar gangrape less than a month ago, the woman was found outside ‘Chacha Ka Restaurant’ at Greater Noida’s Golf Links, a long distance away from where she had been abducted, at about 4 am. The woman was picked up from Sohna in Gurgaon at 8.45 pm yesterday and flung out of the Swift car several hours later, police said.

GST to be launched on June 30 midnight in Parliament, says FM Arun Jaitley

Reminiscent of India’s tryst with destiny at the midnight of August 15, 1947, Parliament’s historic Central Hall will host a function on the intervening night of June 30-July 1 to ring in the nation’s biggest tax reform — GST. Announcing that the switchover to the good and services tax (GST) will kick in at the stroke of midnight, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the hour-long function will mirror the contribution made by different political parties and states to the revolutionary new tax regime. The circular-shaped Central Hall had previously hosted a function that marked 50 years of Independence.

Mumbai: BEST workers union calls for strike from June 22 midnight over unpaid salaries

The BEST workers union has called for a strike of staffers, including bus drivers and conductors, from midnight of June 22 to protest against salaries not being paid to workers. One of the largest BEST workers union said that they were upset with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) decision to disburse only 50% of the salary to its staff.

Watch Video: Dhoni plays ‘Daddy Cool’ as Pakistani fan throws ‘baap’ taunt at Shami

Pakistani fans, after their team’s demolition of India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017, celebrated the victory by singing from the stands, while many took to the streets of London to celebrate. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s boys who lost to India by 124-runs in the group stage, crushed the Indian side by 180 runs at The Oval. Passions always run high during the India-Pakistan contest but one fan went a little overboard as the Indian cricketers made their way back to the pavilion.