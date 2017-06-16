From 1993 Mumbai blasts verdict to Aadhaar for bank a/c: Top 5 trending stories of the day

The special TADA court delivered its verdict in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Also, the government has made Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts. Here are the top trending stories of the day

Mumbai 1993 bomb blast verdict out: Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, four others convicted; one acquitted

Key mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts case Mustafa Dossa and extradited gangster Abu Salem were today convicted by a special TADA court here. While Dossa was convicted on charges of conspiracy and murder under various sections of the IPC besides offences under the TADA Act, the Arms Act and the Explosives Act, Salem was found guilty of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai ahead of the blasts. He had also handed over to actor Sanjay Dutt– who was an accused in the case for illegally possessing weapons– AK 56 rifles, 250 rounds and some hand grenades at his residence on January 16, 1993. Two days later on January 18, 1993 Salem and two others went to Dutt’s house and got back two rifles and some rounds.

Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank A/c, transaction over Rs 50K

The government has made quoting of biometric identity number Aadhaar mandatory for opening of bank accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above. Existing bank account holders have been asked to furnish the Aadhaar number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational, according to a revenue department notification.

Russian army claims to have killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The Russian army today said it hit Islamic State leaders in an airstrike in Syria last month and was seeking to verify whether IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed. In a statement, the army said Sukhoi warplanes carried out a 10-minute night-time strike on May 28 at a location near Raqa, where IS leaders had gathered to plan a pullout by militants from the group’s stronghold.

CBI records Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s statement in ‘Talk to AK’ scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday recorded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement in connection with alleged irregularities in the award of work relating to the ‘Talk to AK’ campaign. “A team of officers went to Sisiodia’s residence to record his statement in a preliminary enquiry registered in the ‘Talk to AK’ programme scam,” a CBI official told IANS.

Mumbai Police busts stimulant herb racket, 33,000 kg of grass seized

In a major breakthrough for the Mumbai police, the authorities have seized 33,000 kg of a “protected” Himalayan herb that was being smuggled into the country via sea route from China. Officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), western region, identified the plant as the rare “Saussurea costus”, or “kuth”, which grows only at high altitudes of 8,000-12,000 feet in very cold climate.