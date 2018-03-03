Fresh video of escaped Pak ultra surfaces in J&K

Srinagar: A fresh video has surfaced showing Naveed Jutt, the top Pakistani terrorist who engineered a daredevil escape from a hospital in Srinagar last month. In this video, Jutt is seen in fatigues, a rifle in hand, walking up to a group of five armed terrorists sitting in a forested area. He is accompanied by another terrorist and is seen in the video hugging local Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sameer Tiger and others. This confirms police suspicions that the lines between some terror groups are getting blurred. Police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity. The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir.

Jutt, who also goes by the name Abu Hanzullah, is from Multan in Pakistan and was known to be close to Abu Qasim, who headed the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir and was killed by security forces in 2015.