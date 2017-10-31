Frequent Jet Airways flier confesses he planted the letter threatening to hijack and bomb the plane in the toilet

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: A Gujarati businessman and a frequent flyer on the Jet Airways has admitted to planting a threatening note in the toilet, warning that there were hijackers on board the Mumbai-Delhi flight. The discovery of the note set off an alarm, forcing the flight to divert to Ahmedabad, where it made an emergency landing.

The passenger, Birju Kishore Salla, who hails from Amreli but is based in Mumbai, was believed to be smitten with an airhostess. The buzz is that he was ready to go to any extent to make it awkward for the airhostess, whom he wanted sacked; possibly, so that he could provide her employment in his own business.

But best of the plans of ‘jilted’ lovers can go awry. Sources said the last time he flew, he carried with him a cockroach and pretended to find it in his meal. For some inexplicable reason, he also had a grudge against the airline, but it was not immediately clear why.

Flight 9W 339, which had taken off from Mumbai at 2.55 am with 115 passengers and seven crew members, landed without incident at Ahmedabad around 3.45 am. The printed note, in Urdu and English, said the flight had hijackers on board, that there was a bomb in the cargo area, and the aircraft should be flown straight to POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

The message was passed on to the pilot, who is believed to have pressed the hijack alert button, following which the plane was diverted. As per standing operating procedure, all passengers were deplaned; the bomb disposal squad and the local police conducted a thorough search, but found no explosive substance. The flight later departed for its destination. Birju was detained after investigators established that he was the only one to visit the toilet before the note was found by an air hostess.

According to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, the businessman has been put on the no-fly list; this is apart from the other statutory criminal action he will be facing. PTI correspondent Rajkumar Leishemba, who was on board, said all the passengers were deplaned and screened. They were profiled, their photographs taken and personal details sought, including that of their last overseas visit. After more than six hours at the airport, the flight carrying the passengers took off for Delhi at around 10.30 am. The note, with a para in Urdu at the top and English at the bottom, was shared by a senior official.

It ended with “Allah is Great” and said, “Flight No 9W 339 is covered by hijackers and the aircraft should not be allowed to land and flown straight to POK. 12 people on board. If you put landing gear you will hear the noise of people dying. Don’t take it as a joke. Cargo area contains explosive bomb and will blast if you land at Delhi.”

FROM COCKROACH TO HIJACK

WHAT HIJACK NOTE SAID: There is bomb in cargo area, aircraft should be flown to POK

WHO WAS THE OFFENDER: A Gujarati businessman, based in Mumbai, frequent Jet flyer by business class

WHAT WAS THE MOTIVE: To make it awkward for an airhostess, with whom he was smitten

HOW WAS HE NAILED: Airhostess found the note, and since he was the only person to have visited the toilet

REPEAT OFFENDER: Last time, he had complained of cockroach in his food, purportedly planted by him

REASON FOR SUSPICION: The note said POK, which Pak-based terrorists generally refer to as ‘Azad Kashmir’