French President macron enjoys boat ride on river Ganga

VARANASI: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday enjoyed a boat ride with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Ganga with a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the temple city.

Macron, who had spent time at the Taj Mahal with his wife Brigitte on Sunday, was given a traditional welcome with showering of flower petals, a Shehnai recital and chanting of mantras before he took a decked-up boat which ferried him, Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath between Assi and Dashwamedh ghats.

People and school-leaders gathered in large numbers along the ghats waving flags of India and France while artistes enacted scenes from Ramleela and the episode of first sermon by Lord Buddha to his five disciples.

Accompanied by Modi who explained to his guest the various craft forms, he was also shown as to how the world-renowned Banarsi sarees were weaved.