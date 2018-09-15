Free Press Journal
Frame molestation charges against TERI chief: Court orders framing of charges against Pachauri

Frame molestation charges against TERI chief: Court orders framing of charges against Pachauri

— By AGENCIES | Sep 15, 2018 12:12 am
 New Delhi : A Delhi court Friday ordered framing of molestation charges against former TERI chief R K Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged by his former colleague.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta ordered framing of charges under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remarks) and section 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“I order framing of charges under these sections. Let the charges formally be framed on October 20,” the judge said, reports PTI.


The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections including criminal intimidation (506 of IPC) and wrongfully restraining a person (341 of IPC), saying “prima facie” these charges were not made out.

Reacting to the development, the complainant said she was relieved after hearing the order.

“Chuffed to bits. This has not been easy. This is a big big leap towards the truth. I am relieved, and exhausted fighting Pachauri,” she said.

Advocate Ashish Dixit, who represented Pachauri, said however that there was no case against his client and he will fight the charges during the trial.

