Four Tirupati pilgrims killed in accident

Tirupati : Four pilgrims from Kerala, including a woman, were killed and six of their relatives injured on Sunday after their vehicle rammed a speeding bus at Madhavan Thopu, about 85 km from here, police said.

The mishap occurred when the driver of the pilgrims sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed the private bus coming from the opposite direction while trying to overtake a truck, police said.

The pilgrims from Kumbala in Kerala’s Kasaragod district were on their way to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here, reports PTI.

All the injured have been admitted to hospital and their condition is stable, police said.