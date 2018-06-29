Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat demands revoke suspension over school teacher arrest

New Delhi: Condemning the arrest of the school teacher in Uttarakhand, former chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday demanded a revoke on her suspension. This comes after Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat on Thursday directed the police to arrest a school teacher, after she protested during a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking transfer from a remote location. “Our system has become so insensitive that a widowed teacher remained posted in a remote area for 25 years and no one listened to her. I advise Chief Minister to direct police to release her and revoke her suspension,” former chief minister told ANI.

The widowed school teacher, Uttara Bahuguna, claimed she has been posted in such locations for the last 25 years.

The video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds shows- when Chief Minister Rawat dismissed her request, Bahuguna began arguing with him. To which, Rawat lost his cool and shouted, “Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody.”