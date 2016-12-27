Former TN Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao says he was raided at gun point by CRPF

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, whose house and was raided by income tax sleuths in connection with a tax evasion case, on Tuesday claimed that he is being targeted and feared his life is in danger.

Addressing ofmedia, Rao claimed that he was placed under 26 hour house arrest and added that the raids on his premises were carried out at gun point.

He also criticised the Centre for usurping the sovereignty of the state government and allowing income officials raid his house without seeking the chief minister’s permission.

“Is it not a constitutional violation, is it not a constitutional assault, where is the state government? What business does the Government of India and its department have to enter my house. If madam (Jayalalithaa) was alive today, nobody would have had the guts to enter the secretariat,” he said

“They could have transferred me out within half hour. They have no respect for the state government. They have no respect for the office of chief secretary,” he added.

He also alleged that income tax officials and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried a search warrant in his son’s name.

“The search warrant was in my son’s name Vivek Shetty. At 5.30p.m., they knocked on my door and showed me a search warrant, but my name was not there. I asked the IT department about my name. My son has never lived with us. He lives separately,” Rao said.

“At gun point, the CRPF entered my house, my son’s house. Why did they do? I may be a big hurdle for many. I am being targeted. I have fear, my life is in danger,” he added.

Asserting that he still holds the post of chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, Rao said, “This government has no guts to serve me the copy of a transfer order. I am the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu appointed by Amma.”

Rao also thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for supporting him.

“I want to thank West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for supporting my cause,” he said.

Rao denied any links with sand mining baron and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthana member Shekar Reddy.

“I have no links with Shekar Reddy. I have nothing to do with him and he has nothing to do with any government business,” he said.

Last week, the income tax department had launched searches on at least 15 premises related to Vivek, Rao’s son, and others and had claimed to have seized Rs 30 lakh in new currency and five kilograms of gold.

The Tamil Nadu government thereafter replaced Rao and had appointed Additional Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as the new chief secretary.