Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable and showing improvement: AIIMS

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable and showing improvement, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday in a statement. “Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable. He continues to show improvement and is being monitored by a team of doctors,” read the statement.

Vajpayee, who was admitted at Delhi’s AIIMS on June 11, was diagnosed with urinary tract infection, chest congestion, and low urine output. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and others visited Vajpayee at the hospital.