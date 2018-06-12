Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition stable: AIIMS

New Delhi: The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to AIIMS here with urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues, was stable today, the hospital said. The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital yesterday. In the latest medical bulletin issued by AIIMS, the hospital said that he “continues to respond well to treatment”.

Earlier in the day, in a statement, the hospital said, “His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All his vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled.” A team of doctors, under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, evaluated his condition, a source said. The former prime minister underwent dialysis yesterday and continued to remain in the ICU of the cardiothoracic centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the source said.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He suffered a stroke in 2009, weakening his cognitive abilities. Later, he developed dementia. The entire corridor of the first-floor ICU has been cordoned off and only patients’ attendants or relatives are being allowed after showing proof.

A host of political leaders, including former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, visited the ailing leader today.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Health Minister J P Nadda, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, former Union minister Kalraj Mishra, Minister of State for Law P P Choudhary, BJP leader and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, and Union Minister Anant Geete were among those who visited Vajpayee today.

Pankaj Jain, treasurer of Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha, performed a ‘havan’ outside the gate number one of the hospital, praying for Vajpayee’s quick recovery and long life.

Yesterday, the hospital said Vajpayee, who had been ailing for long, was admitted for routine check-up and investigations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP patriarch at the hospital yesterday. Modi met the doctors and enquired about the well-being of Vajpayee. He also met his family members, according to an official statement issued yesterday.

BJP veteran L K Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, party chief Amit Shah, Health Minister J P Nadda, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader yesterday.

The BJP, yesterday, had said in a statement that Shah had a detailed discussion with the doctors about Vajpayee’s treatment and also met the former prime minister’s family members at the hospital. Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and is the only non-Congress prime minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004. As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and was confined to his residence for years