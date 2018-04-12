Forget farcical fast, reconvene Parliament for debate: Congress to BJP

New Delhi: The Congress today demanded that Parliament be reconvened to debate and legislate on key issues and said the time had come for the BJP to “repent and apologise” to the people instead of indulging in the “theatrics of a farcical fast”.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of “orchestrating” disruptions in Parliament to avoid a debate on issues such as the multi-crore-rupee bank scam involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the CBSE paper leak, the SC/ST Act issue and farm distress.

“It is time for the prime minister and the BJP to reflect, repent and apologise to the people of the country instead of engaging in the theatrics of a farcical fast. Let the government reconvene Parliament to debate and legislate,” he told PTI.

Sharma, a former union minister, claimed it was the BJP which had orchestrated disruptions in Parliament so as not to debate key issues or be accountable for their failures.

“The BJP government orchestrated the disruptions in Parliament to escape accountability and avoid debate on the loot of banks under his watch by Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others, the Rafale jet purchase scam, the anguish of the youth, farm distress and rising Dalit atrocities,” he said.

The BJP is holding a day-long fast today in protest against the washout of the last session of Parliament.

The Congress had earlier on April 9 organised a fast against the disruptions in Parliament and for promoting peace and communal harmony in the country.