Forget becoming PM, is Rahul Gandhi good enough to lead Congress?

Maharashtra, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa, Tripura, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi. I know these are the Indian states and why am I mentioning them elaborately? The above-mentioned states have gone to polls since 2014 Lok Sabha elections and India’s grand old party i.e. Congress has only Punjab and Karnataka in its kitty and once a pan India party is now in danger of becoming a marginal player.

Congress, which was instituted in 1885 and a party which fought independence struggle, has been reaching a new low every day in recent times and most of the blame goes to its newly elected (read: coronated) president Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi became president in late 2017 and the results have been very poor, and it begs a question, did Congress make a mistake by appointing Gandhi dynast as its leader in command?

Rahul Gandhi has been in politics for the past 15 years having been first elected to Lok Sabha in 2004 and currently is in his third term representing Amethi constituency. Gandhi over the years has promised so much but has failed to deliver and has a unique record of not learning from his mistakes and messing up situations with an alarming rate of consistency.

Vintage collection of Rahul Gandhi’s bloopers:



After the debacle in the 2014 general elections, the blame was put on then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for failing to get their act together and losing the seat of power. There were calls from young leaders and enthusiastic cadres for a change and Rahul Gandhi was being talked about as a possible alternative and it grew louder with every passing day.

The dynast so far has been giving mix signals and despite the great improvement shown in the last one year while speaking in public or communicating with voters, the trust deficit is still looming large over his leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a tough battle currently with things going out of control but is not worried about next elections because Gandhi is not providing any alternative and Indian voter just doesn’t trust the 47-year-old politician over a hardcore grassroot leader in Modi.

One of the main tasks of leadership is to take concrete and decisive decisions and Gandhi after performing so well in Gujarat against the odds failed miserably in recent North-Eastern polls. Congress failed to open its account in Nagaland and Tripura but was the single largest party in Meghalaya and BJP formed a coalition government with two MLAs. (Repeat of last year’s Manipur and Goa).

To top it of Congress president was in Italy celebrating Holi with his 93-year-old nanny (no problem, personal life), but it sent a very poor message to the cadres. Another problem is not projecting chief ministerial candidates before state elections saying it’s not party’s tradition. So, what kind of message is Gandhi sending to Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who are winning bypolls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, where polls will be held later in the year? Not announcing them as chief ministerial candidates smacks of rank ineptness.

Congress as a party has achieved a lot for the last 70 years and Gandhi no doubt has a tough job on his shoulders. His supporters still say that he needs time, but after spending close to 15 years in politics if you can’t manage your own party (not the entire country) then you are in the wrong profession and it’s time to step aside.

The grand old party is not facing any dearth of leaders but needs a captain who knows what his vision is and more importantly someone who believes in himself amid crisis and political pressure situation. Time is now running out for Rahul baba to get his act together or otherwise, Congress might not even get 44 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and if BJP wins unopposed then Indian voter will feel greatly betrayed by Congress’ chosen one.

Post Script: The upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka are do or die battle not only for Siddaramaiah but also for Rahul Gandhi. If god forbid Congress loses Karnataka then it will only have one major state of Punjab in its command. So, Captain Amarinder Singh will be Congress’ only face and should be made Congress president based on his performance. So, the message is loud and clear and Congress is facing an existential crisis.